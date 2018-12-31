Kevin Hart surprises his entire crew with old-school cars to celebrate end of tour

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Kevin Hart has taken gift-giving to a whole new level.

To celebrate the end of his Irresponsible Tour, he gave each member of his crew a classic muscle car. Hart revealed the gesture in an Instagram post Saturday.

“So the tour is over, and I told my guys I was going to do something special for them,” he says in the video clip. “They had no idea what it was. I just surprised my whole team with old schools.”

He then pans over to the eight vehicles and their proud new owners.

“I mean it when I say I love my team, I would not be where I am or who I am today if it wasn’t for my team,” Hart continues. “We’re celebrating, and I love the fact that they’re gone. They’re blown away, and for me, that’s all I needed, nothing else.”

On Sunday, Hart revealed he and his pals had started a car club with their new rides.

“We are the ‘Plastic Cup Boyz Car Club’….we are getting jackets and hats and gloves with no finger tips….Old man fun,” he writes.

