Kevin Hart teases 'Trains, Planes and Automobiles' remake with Will Smith

The original film starred Steve Martin and John Candy as two travelers who embark on a hilarious journey to make it home in time for Thanksgiving.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Hart dished that the movie is a longtime coming.

“Me and Will have been talking about doing a movie for the longest time and we just [couldn’t] put our finger on what that movie was,” he explained. “So, for us to get to a point where we agree that said material was our project — because our personalities not only fit, but we could really pop in this situation — it was just a no-brainer.”

“Remaking this movie is something we are excited about,” he continued. “We can’t wait to do it. The studio’s happy and it’s about rolling my sleeves up and getting the script to where it’s supposed to be.”

By Danielle Long

