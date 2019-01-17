Kevin Hart to star in live-action “Monopoly” movie

ABC/Ida Mae Astute(HOLLYWOOD) — Fresh off the #1 box office success of his latest movie The Upside, Kevin Hart has announced his next movie project.

The Jumanji actor is set to star in a live-action movie based on Hasbro’s classic game Monopoly. It re-teams Hart with Ride Along director Tim Story, who is set to helm the project.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Hart confirmed the good news.

“Let’s gooooooooo @timkstory ….We got work to do damn it!!!!!” he wrote, sharing a Deadline report about the casting.

“Still grinding with the attitude of an individual that hasn’t accomplished anything yet. Let’s gooooooooo HartBeat Productions.”

Together, Hart and Story have worked on Think Like a Man, Ride Along, Think Like a Man Too, and Ride Along 2.

Hasbro has been trying to make a Monopoly movie for at least a decade, reports Deadline, which notes that an early version of the story would have focused on a young man from Monopoly’s cheapest property, Baltic Avenue, who attempts to make a fortune.

Despite the controversy surrounding his short-lived gig as Oscar host, Hart is obviously still a hot property in Hollywood, as the success of The Upside, co-starring Bryan Cranston, proved.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.