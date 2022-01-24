Kevin Hart’s got “more problems” in trailer for new season of ‘Real Husbands of Hollywood’

BET+

Kevin Hart is returning to the small screen for a new season of the Real Husbands of Hollywood series that premieres February 10, and he’ll be joined by fellow cast members Duane Martin, JB Smoove, Nelly, Nick Cannon, Boris Kodjoe and Robin Thicke.

The new trailer for BET+’s Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems just dropped, and once again, Hart and his buddies — playing fictional versions of themselves — bring the funny.

Cynthia McWilliams and Jackie Long return to the cast, to which Michele Weaver and Angela Rye have been added for this go ’round. As usual, the show also boasts a variety of celebrity guests. The trailer alone features Tiffany Haddish, Dr. Phil and Neil DeGrasse Tyson — who Kevin thinks is Mike Tyson‘s “astronaut” father.

All six episodes of Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems will stream on BET+.

(VIDEO CONTAINS CENSORED PROFANITY)

