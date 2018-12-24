Kevin Hart's looking forward to the new year

Kevin Winter/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — After stepping down as the Academy Awards host, Kevin Hart is ready for a great 2019.

“Nobody can stop me from achieving my goals but ME,” he tweeted.

The comic and actor is planning to make 2019 a great year with several projects, including the follow-up to his 2017 blockbuster Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, co-starring Dwayne Johnson.

“We will be dropping Jumanji 2 in December!!!!! I’m pumped damn it!!!!!,” Hart wrote.

After recently stepping down as host of the Oscars, Hart has plenty to occupy this time. The three-time NAACP Image award winner tweeted a long list of projects for the new year, including a comedy special on Netflix titled Irresponsible; Secret Life Of Pets 2, opening in the summer; and his next film, The Upside, which opens January 11.

The 39-year-old entertainer also announced he’s “dropping a dope a** documentary,” working on a new book, “producing tons of TV/Movies,” and running another marathon.

Hart is also expanding his brand with a health supplement line, fitness equipment line, and even underwear and pajamas. He also plans to send “more kids to college for free.”

The Night School star is the second highest-paid comedian of 2018 according to Forbes, earning $57 million in 2018, just a half-a-million dollars behind the top dog, Jerry Seinfeld.

“This goal is to make this year one of my biggest. I feel like I’m only getting better,” Hart wrote. “Let’s goooooo people. Get your head in the game and let’s all prepare to make 2019 an amazing year!!!!! #LiveLoveLaugh”

