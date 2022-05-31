Kevin Spacey to “voluntarily appear” in UK court to address sexual assault charges

Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

Kevin Spacey said Tuesday he plans to “voluntarily appear” before British courts to defend himself against four charges of sexual assault authorized against the actor last week.

In a statement given exclusively to ABC’s Good Morning America, Spacey said he is “confident” he can prove his innocence against authorized charges brought by three men involving four separate incidents that are alleged to have happened as long as 17 years ago in the U.K.

According to a statement by Rosemary Ainslie, head of the Crown Prosecution Service Special Crime Division, two of the alleged incidents took place in March 2005 in London against one man, and a third sexual assault allegedly took place in August 2008 against a second man. The fourth sexual assault is alleged to have taken place in April 2013 in Gloucestershire against the third man, the agency said.

Spacey can only be formally charged upon his arrest in England or Wales, The Washington Post reported.

Through a spokesperson, Spacey told GMA the following: “I very much appreciate the Crown Prosecution Service’s statement in which they carefully reminded the media and the public that I am entitled to a fair trial, and innocent until proven otherwise. While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the U.K. as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence.”

Unrelated sexual misconduct allegations first surfaced against Spacey in 2017 when Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp accused the two-time Oscar winner of making a sexual advance against him when Rapp was 14. On Twitter, Spacey said he did not recall the incident, but apologized. A civil suit by Rapp against Spacey was filed in 2020 and is still ongoing.

Other allegations against Spacey include violating the sexual harassment policy at MRC, the studio that produced the hit Netflix drama House of Cards. The studio fired Spacey in 2017 and continued for a final season without him.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.