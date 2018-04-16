Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson name their daughter True Thompson

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Klutch Sports Group(LOS ANGELES) — Khloe Kardashian has followed in the footsteps of her siblings and chosen an unconventional moniker for her daughter.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her NBA player boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, named their baby True Thompson, she revealed Monday.

Previously, Kardashian had said she was likely to choose a name that began with either K or T.

“Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE,” Kardashian wrote on social media. “Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!”

Kardashian, 33, and Thompson, 27, welcomed the baby last Thursday, just two days after TMZ and The Daily Mail published video and photos that appeared to show Thompson kissing other women. Neither Khloe nor Tristan has commented on the reports.

This is the first child for the couple; Thompson also has a one-year-old son from a previous relationship.

“True,” according to Nameberry, is an “inspirational, aspirational word name.” Other celebrities who have named their daughters True include Forest Whitaker and Joely Fisher.

