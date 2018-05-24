Kids movie “Show Dogs” to be re-edited after “touching” controversy

Adrian Rogers/Global Road Entertainment(LOS ANGELES) — Filmmakers behind the new movie Show Dogs have announced that the film will be edited to appease critics who’ve called it inappropriate for younger children.

Amid outrage at dog show-judging scenes which depicted one dog telling another that he should get comfortable with the idea of having his genitals touched, Global Road Entertainment now says those scenes are being removed. The updated version of the PG-rated film will be available this weekend.

“Responding to concerns raised by moviegoers and some specific organizations, Global Road Entertainment has decided to remove two scenes from the film Show Dogs that some have deemed not appropriate for children…We apologize to anybody who feels the original version of Show Dogs sent an inappropriate message.”

Parent bloggers began criticizing the film, which stars Will Arnett and features the voices of Ludacrisand Jordin Sparks, shortly after its May 18 release.

Dawn Hawkins, the executive director of the National Center on Sexual Exploitation, issued a statement claiming that Show Dogs, “sends a troubling message.”

“It contains multiple scenes where a dog character must have its private parts inspected, in the course of which the dog is uncomfortable and wants to stop but is told to go to a ‘zen place.’ The dog is rewarded with advancing to the final round of the dog show after passing this barrier,” reads the statement.

It continues, “Disturbingly, these are similar tactics child abusers use when grooming children — telling them to pretend they are somewhere else, and that they will get a reward for withstanding their discomfort.”

“Children’s movies must be held to a higher standard, and must teach children…the ability to say ‘no’ and safety, not confusing messages endorsing unwanted genital touching.”

The producers initially defended the scenes as accurately depicting the judging process at dog shows.

