Kiefer Sutherland says it was “thrilling” to star in Quibi's new series 'The Fugitive'

Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — The Fugitive is back, this time in short form. The crime drama from the 1960s, which became a movie starring Harrison Ford and Tommy Lee Jones in the 90s, is now a series on Quibi starring Kiefer Sutherland as a police captain trying to track down a subway bomber.

From 24 to Designated Survivor, it’s a world in which Sutherland loves to play, and he talked to ABC Audio about why he gravitates towards these kinds of roles.

“There’s just something so dynamic about it,” he says. “It allows you as an actor to hit very high highs and very low lows that most people, you know, in an office or whatever would not experience. And so it’s a thrilling kind of part to play.”

In addition to the role being in Sutherland’s wheelhouse, the Emmy-Award winner explains that the series asks some some interesting questions that correlate with real life.

“I think at the root of the story is that as on a societal level, we tend to rush to judgment before all the facts are out there. And I think if there was a time that that seems to be more prevalent now than ever before,” he reveals. “There’s a part of our legal system that is innocence until proven guilty and it’s a kind of great fable on that in hoping that our society does not rush to judgment.”

The Fugitive premieres on Quibi August 3.