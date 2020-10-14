Killer comeback: 'Dexter' returning to Showtime for new limited series

Showtime(LOS ANGELES) — Dexter is gearing up for a killer comeback.

The Showtime serial killer drama is returning for a 10-episode limited series with star Michael C. Hall back in the title role.

The new project was announced Wednesday by Showtime’s Presidents of Entertainment Gary Levine and Jana Winograde. It’s set to begin production in early 2021, with a tentative premiere date in the fall of 2021.

“Dexter is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago,” Levine says in a statement. “We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series.”

He adds, “Well, I am happy to report that [showrunner] Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall have found it, and we can’t wait to shoot it and show it to the world!”

Dexter, about a forensics expert living a secret double life as a serial killer, originally aired for eight seasons from 2006 to 2013.

By Andrea Tuccillo

