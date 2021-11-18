Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson “officially dating”

Rosalind O’Connor/NBC — ABC/Eric McCandless

What seemed apparent — albeit no less confusing — has “officially” come to be: Page Six says Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are “officially dating.”

The publication had initially said a connection “sparked” between the pair when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October.

Since then, the 41-year-old entrepreneur reality star and the 28-year-old tattooed SNL funnyman had been spotted out together in New York City — and, yes, even on Staten Island, where Davidson lives.

Page Six reports that Davidson traveled to Los Angeles on Tuesday to celebrate his birthday with Kim, and he also hung out with Kim’s momager, Kris Jenner, and Flavor Flav, who posted pics of a get-together on his Instagram.

Oh, and Kim, Pete and Kris were wearing matching outfits in one of the photos — from Kim’s SKIMS leisure line, with Davidson rocking some of Flav’s trademark neckwear.

In an accompanying caption, the hip hop legend referred to Davidson as his “adopted son,” and wrote to the birthday boy, “I never took a clock off my neck to give to someone and you will be the last person I do this for.” Flav added, “it lookz real good on you.”

