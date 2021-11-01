Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson spotted holding hands on Roller coaster at Knott’s Scary Farm

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for ULTA Beauty / KKW Beauty, Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Three weeks after hosting Saturday Night Live, Kim Kardashian and the show’s Pete Davidson spent Friday together at Los Angeles’ Knott’s Scary Farm, the seasonal Halloween-themed Knott’s Berry Farm.

At one point, Kim and Pete, who were joined on the outing by her sister Kourtney Kardashian, Kourtney’s boyfriend Travis Barker, and other friends, were photographed “holding hands and closing their eyes while riding one of the roller coasters.”

However, a source tells E! Online that Davidson, 27, and Kardashian, 41, are just friends.

Additionally, an insider tells People, which published the photos of Pete and Kim, the pair, “hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time. It’s just friends hanging out.”

In 2019, Kim shared photos of her then-husband Kanye West, Pete and Timothée Chalamet having fun together at Kid Cudi‘s birthday celebration, on her Twitter page.

