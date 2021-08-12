Kim Kardashian credits Kanye West for teaching her to “be more confident in myself”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for ULTA Beauty / KKW Beauty

Kim Kardashian had nothing but kind words for ex Kanye West when sharing the important life lessons he taught her during their nearly 10-year relationship.

Speaking with Kristen Bell and Monica Padman on the We Are Supported By… podcast on Wednesday, the former reality TV star revealed how West taught her the value of standing up for herself.

“Being in a relationship with Kanye for a decade, someone that absolutely didn’t care about likability factor or what any of perception of him was as long as he was true to himself… that taught me so much in the best way of just being me and living in the moment,” said Kardashian, 40.

Kim admitted that, prior to dating the “Stronger” rapper, she “used to be such a people pleaser.” Now, she understands the value of putting herself first because “You don’t have to please everyone.”

“You have one life and you’re living it for you,” she expressed. “That taught me to just be more confident in myself and truly not care as much of what other people thought.”

Kardashian and West began dating 2012 and wed in 2014. They share four children together: eight-year-old North, five-year-old Saint, three-year-old Chicago and two-year-old Psalm.

The couple went their separate ways earlier this year, with Kim filing for divorce in February. However, the two reportedly remain amicable, with the Keeping Up with the Kardashian alum most recently supporting her ex in Atlanta, where he’s currently living as he finishes his 10th studio album, DONDA.

