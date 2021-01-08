Kim Kardashian deletes Instagram pic without wedding ring

ABC/Eric McCandless(NEW YORK) — After fueling divorce rumors with a pair of Instagram pics without her wedding ring, Kim Kardashian West has the ring back.

After deleting one of the older images, Kim, 40, posted a new one of herself on Monday wearing the ring, according to E! Online.

She and Kanye West, 43, have not commented publicly on the status of their marriage, although sources tell the entertainment website the couple has been living apart for a while now. Kim is reportedly in Los Angeles with their four kids and Kanye at his ranch in Wyoming.

“It’s gotten to the point where they haven’t spent time together as a married couple in months,” says the insider.

“They’ve seen each other for the sake of the kids but have been living separately,” adds the insider. Kim knows the marriage is over. She’s known for a while.”

Another insider tells E! that “divorce talks have been on and off with them since the spring.”

However, a third source claims that “Kim and Kanye are still trying to work through things in their relationship. They are in therapy working on their marriage. Divorce has been discussed, but Kim wants more than anything for their relationship to work.”

The couple tied the knot in 2014. It’s the first marriage for West and the third for Kardashian West.

By George Costantino

