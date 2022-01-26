Kim Kardashian denies existence of second sex tape

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

After Kanye West said that he personally delivered a second sex tape to his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, Kim claims that the video does not contains any sexual content.

The first video, titled Kim Kardashian, Superstar, featuring Ray J, was recorded in 2002 while Ray and Kim were celebrating her 23rd birthday in Mexico. It was released in 2007 by Vivid Entertainment. Kardashian filed a lawsuit against the company, then later dropped the suit and settled for a reported $5 million. Last year, Ray’s former manager, Wack 100, claimed in September he had possession of a second sex video that “was more graphic and better than the first one.”

Kanye said in an interview with Hollywood Unlocked with Jason Lee Uncensored that he retrieved a second sex tape and gave it to Kim. “I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself,” West said. “Got on the red-eye and met this man at the airport, then got on the red-eye, came back, delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning.”

“She cried when she saw it,” Yeezy continued. “You know why she cried when she seen the laptop? It represents how much she’s been used. It represents how much people didn’t love her and they just saw her as a commodity.”

“After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip,” Kardashian’s representative tells Entertainment Tonight. “Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists. After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter with focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform.”

