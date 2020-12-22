Kim Kardashian donating $500 to 1K people, “It's the most wonderful time of the year”

ABC/Eric McCandless(NEW YORK) — Kim Kardashian is spreading the love this holiday season by donating $500 to 1,000 people.

“Hey guys! It’s the most wonderful time of the year,” she tweeted on Monday.

“I know 2020 has been really hard and people are struggling, worried about how they’re going to pay rent, put food on the table, or a gift under the tree for their kids,” the reality star and business woman continued. “I want to spread the love by sending $500 to 1000 people.”

Kardashian, 40, then instructed fans to reply with their $Cashtag, a unique code for those using the Cash app, and the hashtag #KKWHoliday for the chance to win the cash prize.

There was no mention on when winners would be chosen.

By Danielle Long

