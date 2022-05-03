Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid, Ariana DeBose, and more slay at the 2022 Met Gala

Gotham/Getty Images

The Met Gala is back!

One of fashion’s biggest nights returned Monday and celebrities brought out their very best looks for the affair.

Held in New York City, the theme, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” serves as the second iteration of the Costume Institute exhibition’s series focused on American style. The first part, titled “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” was last year’s theme.

In addition to this year’s theme, there is also an associated dress code: gilded glamour. This style of dress reflects the gilded age of New York that historically went from 1870 to 1890.

Here are some of the most standout looks of the night.

Kim Kardashian: Kardashian stunned in the gown Marilyn Monroe‘s wore when she serenaded President John F. Kennedy on his 45th birthday in 1962. The dress was based on a sketch by Bob Mackie for the French-born Hollywood costume designer Jean-Louis.

Megan Thee Stallion: Donned in head-to-toe Moschino, the hot girl wore a gold ensemble with mesh side cutouts.

Vanessa Hudgens: Hudgens wowed onlookers in a dark sheer Moschino gown paired with a gorgeous updo that was accessorized with jewels.

Blake Lively: Lively was regal in a multi-colored Versace dress.

Rege-Jean Page: The Bridgerton star spiced things up with a dark blue velvet suit jacket.

La La Anthony: Anthony commanded attention in a ravishing ruby-toned ensemble designed by Laquan Smith.

Gigi Hadid: ﻿The model wore a show-stopping crimson red leather corset and matching pants.

Sebastian Stan: Rocking a hot pink monochromatic look, Stan wore a Valentino overcoat, bomber jacket, long-sleeve shirt and trousers.

Ariana DeBose: DeBose stunned in a black sequined gown with gold embellishments.

Ciara: Ciara looked breathtaking in a one shoulder black and silver dress with a high thigh slit.

