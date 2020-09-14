Kim Kardashian responds to backlash over new Skims maternity collection

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Nordstrom(LOS ANGELES) — Kim Kardashian has a few words for those who are criticizing her new Skims maternity collection.

On Sunday, just one day after the reality star announced she would be launching the new line, she took to social media to shut down those who seem to have a problem with it.

“To anyone who has an issue with maternity solutionwear, and if you haven’t been pregnant before you may not know the struggle of what its like carrying all of this weight the way I did along with millions of strong women,” she tweeted.

Kim went on to clarify that the purpose of the maternity line is “not to slim but to support.”

“It provides support to help with the uncomfortable weight being held in your stomach which affects your lower back,” she explained. “And the compression on the leggings helps with pain relief cause by swelling.”

The post comes after the reality star garnered some backlash over the new collection, notably from activist Jameela Jamil.

Earlier on Sunday, The Good Place star seemingly shaded Kim’s new maternity line.

“It would be so cool if pregnant people could just be allowed to be pregnant and get bigger and not be self conscious, and enjoy the miracle taking place inside their body and not have to worry about feeling embarrassed/shamed that their body is changing for an amazing reason,” she tweeted.

It’s not all backlash though, Chrissy Teigen, who is currently expecting her third child with husband John Legend, showed support for the new line and rocked two of the pieces in a series of Instagram Stories.

“Actually pregnant person here,” she stated before explaining why she likes pregnancy shapewear.

“We would just like to feel good about ourselves in a time where mentally it could be really challenging,” she said.

By Danielle Long

