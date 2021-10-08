Kim Kardashian teases her ‘Saturday Night Live’ hosting debut: “This is so easy”

ABC/Heidi Gutman

Kim Kardashian will make her anticipated Saturday Night Live hosting debut this weekend, with Halsey starring as musical guest.

To amp up the audience ahead of Saturday’s show, the two ladies, along with Cecily Strong, provided a taste of what’s to come in a series of promos while also preparing the reality star for her big debut.

“So, Kim are you nervous about doing sketch comedy?,” Strong asks in one promo. Kardashian replies by asking if she should be: “Why? I don’t have to write sketches do I?” She also wonders if she has to “memorize lines.”

Both answers are, of course, no. Halsey and Strong explain that the comedy has been handled by the pros and that all there is to do is keep an eye on the cue cards.

“Everyone else won’t look as good as me, will they?” Kim finally asks, resulting in her companions emphatically dispelling any doubts that she will be outdone.

That leads to the reality star flicking a wrist and grinning, “This is so easy!”

Strong’s smile wavers as she hesitantly agrees: “Yeah… I guess it is.”

We will see how Kim handles the pressure of a live studio audience when SNL returns Saturday night at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

