Kim Kardashian West will receive The Fashion Icon award at 2021 People’s Choice Awards

Mary Ellen Matthews

Well, you can’t have a billion dollar fashion and cosmetics empire without the people’s support, so it’s fitting that Kim Kardashian West will be honored with The Fashion Icon award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards.

The announcement singles out Kim’s “keen fashion sense, unprecedented entrepreneurial success,” and for, “single-handedly transforming the fashion industry through her innovative designs and trend-setting style over the past decade.”

KKW has managed to turn reality show stardom into a brand that brings in big bucks through her successful Skims shapewear and lounge lines, as well as her KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance offerings. She even launched a mobile game in 2016 that generated over $50 million.

In April of this year, Kim made Forbes‘ billionaire list thanks to her endeavors.

“For nearly two decades, Kim Kardashian West’s style evolution has disrupted and influenced trends on a global level and cemented herself as a force to be reckoned with within the fashion industry,” according to NBCUniversal Entertainment Television and Streaming’s Executive Vice President Jen Neal.

“For being a cultural inspiration, trailblazer and so much more, we can’t wait to honor Kim with this year’s ‘People’s Fashion Icon’ award.”

The 2021 People’s Choice Awards will take place live on Tuesday, December 7 at 9pm ET/PT at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. The event will be simultaneously broadcast on both NBC and E!.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.