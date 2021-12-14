Kim’s divorce papers reportedly ask to “terminate” marriage to Kanye

George Pimentel/Getty Images

It looks like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West won’t be getting back together — at least that’s according to reports of the contents of Kardashian’s divorce papers.

Page Six published copies of the paperwork, which noted, “No counseling or reconciliation effort will be of any value at this time.”

“[West] and I both deserve the opportunity to build new lives,” the divorce filings continue, “Therefore, I am asking that my request to bifurcate and terminate our marital status be granted.”

According to the documents, Kim listed that Hollywood industry standard “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, saying they “have caused [the] marriage to irretrievably break down,” and that “The continued maintenance of technical marital status between [West] and [Kardashian] serves no useful purpose, and there is no reason to maintain the legal relationship.”

Kim, 40, filed for divorce from Kanye, 43, in February after six-and-a-half years of marriage. They’re reportedly is seeking joint custody of their four children — North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and one-year-old Psalm.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.