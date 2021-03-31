Kirsten Dunst announces pregnancy by gracing the cover of ‘W’ magazine

George Pimentel/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) — Kirsten Dunst is pregnant! How do we know? Well, because she showed off her pregnancy glow and growing bump while gracing the cover of W Magazine’s Director’s issue.

On Tuesday, the 38-year-old actress took to Instagram to share the cover of the magazine, which also featured Elle Fanning and Rashida Jones and was directed by Sofia Coppola.

For the cover Dunst wore an elegant long-sleeved white lace dress as she laid across a bed adorned with floral sheets.

In the feature, the expecting mother joked about how it felt doing the cover shoot while pregnant.

“Every shot was on the floor. I was like, ‘I can’t get up.’ I felt like Urkel,” she said.

This will be the second child for Dunst and her fiancé Jesse Plemons. They are already parents to son Ennis, who they welcomed in May 2018.

By Danielle Long

