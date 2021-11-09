Kirsten Dunst recalls “repressing all this anger” before entering rehab, why decided on 2nd kid

Taylor Hill/WireImage

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Kirsten Dunst is opening up about her struggle with depression and her decision to have a second child.

During an interview with The Sunday Times, the 39-year-old actress recalled becoming depressed in her 20s before seeking treatment at a rehabilitation facility in Utah.

“I feel like most people around 27, the s*** hits the fan,” the Bring It On alum said. “Whatever is working in your brain, you can’t live like that any more mentally.”

She continued, “I feel like I was angry. You don’t know that you are repressing all this anger, it wasn’t a conscious thing.”

Dunst added that medication aided in helping her work through the depression, telling the newspaper, “It’s hard to talk about such a personal thing, but it is important to share, too. All I’ll say is that medication is a great thing and can really help you come out of something. I was afraid to take something and so I sat in it for too long. I would recommend getting help when you need it.”

These days, Dunst is in a different chapter of her life. She and actor Jesse Plemons share two sons: Ennis, three, and James Robert, whom they welcomed over the summer.

Dunst revealed that the pandemic was a factor in the two deciding to have another child. While in New Zealand, where The Power of the Dog was filmed, Dunst recalled, “We would go to the grocery store and take off our clothes and wipe down afterwards. No one knew anything, it was terrifying, and at the time I smoked so I was like, ‘Oh my God, if I get this I am gonna die.’”

“I was like, as soon as we are done with this movie, let’s try and have another baby,” she said.

