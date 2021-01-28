Klosing time: Trailer for the final season of ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’ just dropped

E! Entertainment(LOS ANGELES) — “We didn’t think that anyone would be into watching a show about our crazy family.” That’s what Kim Kardashian West says in the open of the trailer for E!’s final season of Keeping up with the Kardashians.

As it turned out, people were into it — for the past 14 years — but in the tearful trailer, fans will start to see how it all ends.

The sneak-peek, set to Harry Styles’ weepy “Welcome to the Final Show”, shows Momager Kris Jenner crying as she tells KUWTK‘s crew that the reality show’s 20th season will be its last, and the waterworks keep flowing from there.

The snippet doesn’t make any references to Kim’s rumored drama with husband Kanye West, though Kim is shown briefly crying on her phone; the sneak peek also hints that Kourtney Kardashian and her ex Scott Disick are getting closer, “they were made for each other,” Kendall Jenner says, “like they are supposed to be together.”

The coming attraction also seems to show the Kardashian gang in, er, Kwarantine, keeping themselves amused with a low-key New Year’s Eve gathering in the living room, and Kylie Jenner seemingly playing charades.

The latter, who turned her time on the show into a billion dollar bottom line as an influencer and entrepreneur, admits, “I’m just really blessed to have had this opportunity to even do this.”

A set of title cards reads, “The Era. The Empire. The End.”

The final season of Keeping up with the Kardashians kicks off March 18 on E!

By Stephen Iervolino

