'Knives Out' leads a quiet Thanksgiving weekend at the box office

* Knives Out — This murder mystery from Looper and Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson stars Daniel Craig as a detective trying to solve a murder of the patriarch at an ill-fated family gathering. The ensemble cast also includes Chris Evans, Michael Shannon, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Christopher Plummer and Don Johnson. Rated RG-13.

* Queen & Slim — This romantic thriller from Lena Waithe, creator of Showtime’s The Chi, stars Get Out‘s Daniel Kaluuya and newcomer Jodie Turner-Smith as a new couple who go on the run after a minor traffic violation turns deadly. Chloë Sevigny, Flea and Bokeem Woodbine also star. Rated R.