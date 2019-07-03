'Knives Out' trailer: Daniel Craig suspects foul play, Chris Evans & Jamie Lee Curtis are the prime suspects

Claire Folger © 2018 MRC II Distribution Company L.P. All rights reserved.(LOS ANGELES) — What do you get when Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson takes on an all-star dark comedy murder whodunnit? You and James Bond with a Southern accent and a spoiled, swearing Captain America in Knives Out.

The first trailer, just released, features James Bond star Daniel Craig as a detective with a Southern drawl who, along with his partner, played by Atlanta‘s Lakeith Stanfield, tries to solve the murder of renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey, portrayed by Christopher Plummer.

The all-star cast of suspects includes Avengers: Endgame star Chris Evans as a foul-mouthed rich kid, and scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis as the victim’s prim daughter.



Toni Collette, Don Johnson, 13 Reason Why‘s Katherine Langford, It‘s Jaeden Martell, and The Shape of Water‘s Michael Shannon round out the ensemble cast.

Knives Out opens nationwide November 27.

