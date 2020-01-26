Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash at age 41

Kevin Winter/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — NBA icon and Oscar-winner Kobe Bryant was killed Sunday morning in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles, ABC News has confirmed. He was 41.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office, there were five people on board the helicopter and no one survived the crash, which happened at around 10 a.m. local time and sparked a fire.

The Sikorsky S-76 helicopter crashed under unknown circumstances, a spokesperson from the National Transportation Safety Board told ABC News.

(Story developing…)

