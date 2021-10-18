Kourtney Kardashian announces engagement to Travis Barker: “Forever”

Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Kourtney Kardashian is ready to say “I do” to Blink-182‘s Travis Barker… because she just said “yes” to him asking for her hand in marriage.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared two ultra-romantic images to Instagram late Sunday, which show them cozying up on the beach while surrounded by a sea of red roses and flickering white candles.

She simply captioned the announcement, “forever” and tagged Barker, who repeated the caption verbatim in the comment section using all capital letters.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian gave her Twitter followers a closeup look at her sister’s stunning engagement ring, writing in all caps, “Kravis forever.”

The video, which is set to Bruno Mars‘ “Marry You,” zooms in on Kourtney’s oval-shaped sparkler.

This will be Barker’s third marriage. He was previously married to Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002 and to Shanna Moakler between 2004 and 2008. He shares two children, 17-year-old Landon and 15-year-old Alabama, with Moakler. Both Landon and Alabama celebrated the happy news on their respective Instagram stories and congratulated their future mother-in-law.

As for Kourtney, she shares three children with ex-Scott Disick, whom she never married: 11-year-old Mason, nine-year-old Penelope and six-year-old Reign.

Kourtney, 42, and Barker, 45, were first romantically linked in 2019, but the pair insisted they were just good friends and have been for years. The two went Instagram official in February 2021.

