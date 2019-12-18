Kristen Bell gifts Josh Gad with hilarious 'Frozen II'-related holiday present

ABC/Randy Holmes(NEW YORK) — With the holidays right around the corner, some people just can’t help but show off what they got their friends and family for the holidays. Case in point: Kristen Bell.

She gifted her Frozen II co-star Josh Gad with a present only he could fully appreciate.

“Greatest holiday gift ever,” captions Gad in his Instagram post, showing off the thoughtful present, which is a black hat with “Samantha?” written across in white.

For those who’ve seen Frozen II, the meaning behind the cap is obvious. However, for those out of the loop, Gad’s character Olaf gets separated from the group during the movie and starts calling out for them. Midway through, the bumbling snowman calls out for a “Samantha” and quickly bursts out in laughter.

“I don’t even KNOW a Samantha,” Olaf wheezes before being teased by the supernatural forest via strong gusts of wind or objects comically falling in his path that causes him to fall onto his face.

The snowman quickly begins to grow paranoid and, finally, when a hole opens up in the ground before him, he leans in and iconically calls out, “Samantha?”

The scene quickly became one of the most quoted parts of the film as fans began to wonder who Samantha really is and if she does exist.

As for Gad, he’s thankful to have such a thoughtful friend and a stylish new addition to his wardrobe.

Frozen II is out in theaters now.

