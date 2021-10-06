Kristen Bell hilariously recalls the time she was outsmarted by her youngest daughter

ABC/Randy Holmes

Kristen Bell is getting real about parenting — especially about the battles she loses with her two young daughters: Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6.

In her Wednesday episode of her video series Momsplaining with Kristen Bell, the actress confessed that her little ones sometimes outsmart even her.

“Parenting is a lot like sports…You’re either winning or losing every minute of the day,” Bell said, according to an advanced snippet obtained by E! Online. “Mostly losing, but that’s what makes the winning so sweet, and fleeting.”

The﻿ Good Place ﻿alum also noted, “And it helps to know you’re not alone. I suggest talking to someone — even if no one is there.”

Bell then shared her hilarious story about the time her six-year-old made a fool out of her. Speaking to Evan Kyle Berger and Kevin Laferriere of The Dumb Dads podcast, Bell, 41, admitted, “We have one [child] that is pretty funny. She feels like the perfect hybrid between Chris Farley and Shirley Temple, and so she gets away with everything.”

She explained that, one night, Delta was adamant about not putting away a certain toy before bedtime. After a brief back and forth, Bell’s husband, Dax Shepard, took a crack at it.

“He’s like, ‘Mommy, I got this,'” she recalled, adding that his resolution was to give their daughter 30 more seconds with the toy.

Delta agreed to the terms, which led to Shepard telling her “Don’t make a fool out of me!”

Bell admits she wasn’t expecting her little one to shoot back in a serious tone, “Daddy, I won’t make a fool out of you. I’m gonna make you a star!'”

The actress said she and Shepard first laughed but later became baffled that, maybe, their six-year-old might be “wittier than us.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.