Kristen Bell opens up about “struggling” with her mental health, therapy with husband Dax Shepard

ABC/Craig Sjodin(LOS ANGELES) — Kristen Bell wants to be open and honest about her life and, on Wednesday, revealed that she and husband Dax Shepard sought counseling amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking with People, the Frozen 2 star said quarantine did bring her and her husband closer together, but it also exposed that the two needed “a little therapy brush-up.”

“Dax and I, when we started this pandemic, were at a point in our marriage where we definitely needed [it,]” said Bell, who views therapy as a way to strengthen her marriage.

“Every couple of years, we’re like, ‘We’re being very antagonistic towards each other,’ and we don’t want that. We go back to therapy and figure out what I’m not doing that’s best for you and what you’re not doing that’s best for me, and how we can serve this team goal better,” the 40-year-old Golden Globe winner noted.

Bell, who is outwardly pro-therapy, says seeing a counselor with Shepard has “been incredibly helpful.”

Besides a successful marriage, The Good Place actress admits she has had a hard time adjusting to the new normal brought on by the pandemic, which she says makes her restless.

In a separate Instagram post, the Emmy-nominee opened up about a decline in her mental health and confessed Wednesday, “I’ve been struggling the last 2 weeks, for who-knows-why-slash-ALL-the-reasons.”

“Today I finally got back on the tredmill [sic,] figuratively and literally. And I’m proud. ‘Good job, kb.’ I said to myself,” the actress continued, who shared the vulnerable post in order to tell her 14.6 million followers that they’re not alone.

“To anyone who’s been feeling the same, you can do it. Just do the next right thing,” said Bell, who signed off with “I love u.”

By Megan Stone

