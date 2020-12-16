Kristen Bell reveals the “most annoying” thing about husband Dax Shepard

ABC/Rick Rowell(LOS ANGELES) — Kristen Bell admits that her life isn’t perfect and revealed the one thing husband Dax Shepard does that drives her up a wall.

Bell, 40, joined the Backstory with Jason Bentley podcast Tuesday and discussed why she doesn’t shy away from opening up about her life.

“Peace of mind with my own authenticity I think is the best way to describe it,” the Frozen series star admitted and credited her husband, whom she wed in 2013, for being the one who opened her up to the mindset.

That admission led her to disclose a bone of contention with Shepard, as she cheekily confessed, “What’s funny is… this is what I say is the most annoying part of my husband, he’s almost always right. When I say almost always, I mean like really almost always.”

“It’s so annoying,” quipped The Good Place alum, who went onto admit that Shepard also encouraged her to discuss her mental health when she began fearing she was becoming too monotonous in her interviews. So, when a long-form interview came along, her husband pointed out that was the perfect opportunity to discuss that personal topic.

“My husband was like, ‘Yeah, talk about that,’ and I realized I had been presenting this like, bubbly individual, and it just wasn’t the full story,” said Bell, who says she suffers from depression and anxiety. “It didn’t have the dimension and I felt this sickening wave of fraudulence and inauthenticity, and I went on and I brought it up.”

Bell was also joined by psychologist Adam Grant on the podcast, who praised the actress for allowing herself to be publicly vulnerable.

“I want to be the person who talks honestly,” the actress said. “I’m going to start being who I want to be on my death bed.”

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.