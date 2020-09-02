Kristen Bell shares the adorable way her daughter celebrated husband Dax Shepard’s 15th sobriety anniversary

Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — It’s been 15 years since Dax Shepard committed to a sober lifestyle and his daughter marked that milestone in the sweetest way on Tuesday.

Actress Kristen Bell shared the adorable card and illustration seven-year-old Lincoln made, explaining, “Today is my husband’s 15th sobriety birthday. My daughter woke him up with this sign, and a sketch of the one and only Ronald Weasley(absolutely random, and also perfect).”

The card, written on a plain piece of copy paper, had “Happy sobriety birthday [daddy,]” written in red marker. As for the accompanying illustration of Ron Weasley from the Harry Potter series, it looks to be drawn on a torn piece of cardboard.

Obviously, the gesture meant the world to both parents as Bell gushed, “Happy birthday Daxy. Thank you for dedicating your life to the hard and wonderful work of sobriety, so that we could share it with you.”

Actresses Octavia Spencer, Mandy Moore and Mindy Kaling cheered on Shepard, with the latter expressing in the comments section, “Wow, this is so awesome.”

Shepard has remained upfront over the years regarding his recovery from alcohol and drug addiction and frequently speaks about his past experiences.

In an episode of his podcast Armchair Expert, which he recorded last week with actor Rob Lowe — who recently marked being 30-years sober — the Bless This Mess star admitted that he doesn’t regret his past experiences. But, Shepard admitted that doesn’t want to touch drugs or alcohol ever again.

Shepard also admitted that, when his daughters come of age, he would be open to them experimenting with marijuana and magic mushrooms.

However, he instantly drew the line at harder substances by affirming, “just don’t do cocaine or opiates.”

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.