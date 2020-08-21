Kristen Bell shows her daughters’ hilarious attempt at making breakfast

Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb(LOS ANGELES) — As kids grow older, they start becoming a little more independent and try new things, like making breakfast. For actress Kristen Bell, she didn’t realize how quickly things would go off the rails when her two daughters took a crack at meal prep.

Bell hoped that her seven and five-year-old daughters Lincoln and Delta would learn how to be a bit more self-sufficient by making their own meal. Unfortunately, the girls only listened to their sweet tooth.

“Still trying to train them to make thier [sic] own breakfast,” The Frozen 2 star announced Thursday against an Instagram photo of two plates dusted with mini marshmallows, graham crackers and Oreo crumbs. “Haven’t nailed it YET…but I see the positives in this picture.”

Plowing ahead with her Chopped-like critique, Bell relayed, “They were definitely trying to get different colored foods in thier [sic] meal, and obviously wanted to make s’mores.”

The mom of two quickly amended, “They are not allowed to touch the stove so at least they are following one rule!”

While she could have left her announcement there, Bell had one final revelation to bestow upon her 14.5 million followers. “Also the blue plate is a DOG BOWL LID,” She deadpanned. “My kids are philistines.”

Unfortunately for the 40-year-old actress, her dreams of watching her children put together a healthy meal anytime soon were dashed by comedian Chelsea Handler, who explained why she shouldn’t exactly hold her breath.

“I just learned how to make my own breakfast a year ago,” the Chelsea Lately admitted.

Meanwhile, some of Bell’s other followers were pretty impressed by Lincoln and Delta’s official foray into meal prep as one fan praised, “Um, Oreo s’mores? What your children are is genius.”

