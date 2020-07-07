Kristian Alfonso leaving 'Days of Our Lives' after after 37 years

Chris Haston/NBC(LOS ANGELES) — Like the “sands through the hourglass,” one of daytime TV’s most recognizable stars, Kristian Alfonso — who played Hope Williams on Days of Our Lives — announced her time on the long-running NBC soap opera has come to an end after nearly four decades.

“Days of Our Lives has been a vital part of both my personal and professional journey,” Alfonso wrote in a statement posted to Instagram on Monday. “I am forever grateful to NBC and the late [producer] Betty Corday, who took a chance on me many years ago and changed my life.”

“I have built some lifelong friendships with my extraordinarily talented castmates,” the 56-year-old actress continued. “Days has one of the hardest working crews in all of television, many of whom have become part of my extended family.”

Adds Alfonso, “I feel blessed and honored to have been invited into people’s homes for over three decades. However, it is now time for me to write my next chapter.”

“I will not be returning to Days when it resumes production in September,” said Alfonso. “I’ve already filmed my last episode several months ago.”

“Finally,” she concluded, “To the incredibly loyal fans of Days, many of you have been with me on this journey from the beginning. I cannot thank you enough for your generosity, love and support. I could not have done it without YOU!!!”

Alfonso joined the show in season 19, with two short breaks in 1987 and 1990. She returned in 1994, after a storyline left fans believing her character had died.

Days of Our Lives suspended shooting in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was renewed for season 56 in January.

By George Costantino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.