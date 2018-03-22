Krysten Ritter on “Jessica Jones” and the #MeToo movement: “Her anger is resonating more now”

David Giesbrecht/Netflix(Los Angeles) — Krysten Ritter, plays tormented superhero-turned private eye Jessica Jones in the Netflix series of the same name, and in a new Harper’s Bazaar feature, she discusses how the #MeToo movement made her reevaluate her career.

“It does make you do an emotional inventory of your career, and your life, and all of a sudden you’re f****** enraged,” she says. “You look back and kind of hate yourself for giggling through it, or for not knowing what to say — I went back and remembered things that I’d totally forgotten about, just shoved under the rug.”

The 36-year-old actress says Jessica Jones’ ramped-up anger in Season 2 is even more impactful in the wake of the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements.

“Jessica was always a handful, and pretty pissy, but her anger is resonating more now than it did in Season 1, because of what’s going on in the real world. She’s become a real mouthpiece for this moment,” explains Ritter.

On her character’s aversion to wearing high heels, Ritter notes, “There’s so much pressure on women to look beautiful, have everything put together, get your beauty sleep, it’s all about a physical appearance. And this is a character who is not about a physical appearance at all.

Adds Ritter, “Jessica uses sex the way she uses alcohol, to escape her mental space. It’s nothing super sexy, she’s not sentimental, it’s not emotional.”

Jessica Jones Season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.