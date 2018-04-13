Kyle Chandler takes over George Clooney's role in Hulu's “Catch-22”

John Milne/Shutterstock/Hulu(HOLLYWOOD) — At Hulu, it’s Coach Taylor in for Danny Ocean.

Hulu has announced that former Friday Night Lights star Kyle Chandler has joined the cast of its six-part limited series Catch-22, based on the 1961 satirical World War II novel of the same name by Joseph Heller.

Chandler will play Colonel Cathcart, the role that George Clooney was originally going to play. In the book, Cathcart continues to raise the number of missions his men must fly, in hopes of becoming a general.

Clooney, who’s also executive producing and directing the series, will now play the role of Scheisskopf, a training commander at cadet school in California who’s described as “humorless, inept, angry and sadistic.” His name is a literal translation of the German word for “s**thead.”

Catch-22 is about John Yossarian, a U.S. Air Force bombardier in World War II who’s upset about the ridiculous nature of war and the idiots who are in charge. The book’s title refers to an alleged military rule about flying dangerous combat missions, which is eventually proven to be a lie.

The rule goes like this: If you continue to fly dangerous missions without being concerned for your own safety, you’re obviously crazy, and should be excused from duty. But if you don’t want to fly the missions because you’re afraid, that means you’re sane, so you must continue to do so.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.