Kylie Jenner attempting to trademark “rise and shine”

David Livingston/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Following the viral success of her three-second song “Rise and Shine,” Kylie Jenner is seeing dollar bills. The 22-year-old beauty mogul is officially trying to trademark the phrase.

Entertainment Tonight reports that Jenner filed papers last week to trademark that phrase and a stylized version “Riiise and Shiiinnee,” for both beauty and clothing products.

According to legal docs, the phrase would cover “belts, pants, coats, dresses, footwear, gloves, headbands, headwear, jackets, loungewear, scarves, sleepwear, socks, swimwear and undergarments.”

Around the time she filed for the trademark, she released two $65 hoodies bearing the phrase on her official online store, which sold out almost immediately.

The craze over Jenner’s “Rise and Shine” song took off on October 10, following a video tour of her Kylie Cosmetics Office where she includes a sweet moment of her waking her daughter, Stormi, from her nap.

The song quickly went viral, spawning countless memes and inspiring artists like Ariana Grande, Lizzo, and Miley Cyrus to cover it. On Monday, Jenner’s song broke the TikTok record, becoming the fastest hashtag to reach a billion views.

While fans adore Jenner’s singing voice, they’re split on her recent legal decision. While supporters say Jenner deserves to cash in on her viral success, others argue she shouldn’t trademark a phrase that has been around for literal centuries.

A quick Google search claims that the earliest use of “rise and shine” was found in the King James Bible, written in 1611. The phrase originated from Isaiah 60:1 “Arise, shine; for thy light is come, and the glory of the LORD is risen upon thee.”

As of Wednesday, the trademark is awaiting approval.

