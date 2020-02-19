Kylie Jenner blasted on social media for daughter Stormi's hoop earnings

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — Kylie Jenner shared what she considered an adorable photo of her daughter Stormi wearing giant hoop earrings Tuesday on Instagram, but it didn’t go over well with some fans who thought they posed a danger to the toddler.

“Go best friend,” the 22-year-old Kylie Cosmetics mogul captioned a series of photos of Stormi, who is two, where one of which shows her looking at her reflection in a car door while wearing a set of personalized gold hoops.

“So no one around her informed her that putting hoops on a two year old is not good for their ears?” one fan criticized in the comments’ section of the post. “They’re too young for something this heavy to be in their ears i thought everyone knew this.”

“They are just one more thing in this world that can harm a child, why take the risk in the name of vanity??” another pointed out.

“The outfit cute the earrings are too big for her age. Let her be little girl Toddler with way smaller hoops,” another suggested.

To be fair though, most fans didn’t find anything wrong with the accessory, including one who wrote, “All you guys griping about her earnings I’m sure Kylie has them made of something really light weight so [sic] they’re not pulling her ears…”

Kylie took a similar beating recently for posting a photo of herself wearing $1,500 Louis Vuitton mink fur slippers after expressing sympathy for the half a billion animals that perished in the Australian bushfires.

In an apparent attempt to redeem herself, she pledged a million dollars to various Australian wildfire relief efforts, according to People magazine.

