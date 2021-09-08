Kylie Jenner confirms she and Travis Scott are expecting baby no. 2

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix

After weeks of reports and rumors, Kylie Jenner confirmed late Tuesday that she and her partner, Travis Scott, are adding another bundle of joy to their growing family.

Taking to Instagram, the beauty mogul shared an adorable video announcing her pregnancy — which starts with her rushing to Scott to reveal the good news. This will be the second child for Kylie, 24, and Scott, 30.

Other highlights from the video reel include their three-year-old daughter, Stormi, accompanying her parents to a checkup appointment and the little one telling her grandma, Kris Jenner, the wonderful news.

“You’re pregnant?,” the momager exclaimed while flipping through photos of the ultrasound, “This is one of the happiest days of my life!”

Stormi appears to be ecstatic that she’s about to become a big sister, with the video also showing the toddler dancing around and excitedly listening to her soon-to-be sibling’s heartbeat.

The video ends with Stormi wrapping her arms around Kylie and planting a sweet kiss on her mother’s stomach before sweetly telling the camera, “Baby.”

Kylie’s family expressed their joy in the comment section, with sister Kourtney Kardashian gushing, “Crying this is so beautiful my blessed angel sister.”

“Crying all over again [heart eyes, red heart and praying hands emojis] what a special and amazing Blessing and gift God has given you,” Kris commented.

Also taking to Instagram to congratulate their sibling well was Kim and Khloe Kardashian as well as Kendall Jenner.

It is unknown how far along Kylie is into her pregnancy and when the baby is due.

