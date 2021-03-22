Kylie Jenner flamed online for giving just $5,000 for injured colleague

Toni Anne Barson/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) — Kylie Jenner’s entrepreneurial skills have netted her nearly a billion bucks, which is why she got flamed by followers for only forking over $5,000 to a makeup artist who suffered brain injuries in a serious car wreck.

Celebrity make-up artist Samuel Rauda remains in the hospital following a crash last month, and is facing surgeries and skyrocketing hospital bills, so a GoFundMe was set up to help him.

The goal amount was initially set for $10,000 — it has since been bumped to $120,000 — but people called foul when Kylie dropped in just $5K, and in an Instagram story asked followers to donate to do their part.

One Twitter user wrote, “wait so kylie jenner’s make up artist got into a car accident and needed $60k for emergency brain surgery and she asked her fans to donate???? and then only donated $5,000 when she’s a literal billionaire? the wrong people have money.”

Another posted, “I know Kylie Jenner ain’t asking me for $60,000 for her make up artist’s brain surgery.. meanwhile sis makes over $450,000 a day.”

As of Monday morning, Rauda’s GoFundMe had received more than $99,000 in donations.

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.