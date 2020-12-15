Kylie Jenner, Kanye West top ‘Forbes’ list of 2020’s highest paid celebrities

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images(NEW YORK) — 2020 has been a rollercoaster of a year for many, but that apparently didn’t stop the checks from rolling in for plenty of celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Kanye West.

The beauty mogul and rapper/fashion designer topped Forbes‘ list of the world’s highest-paid celebrities of 2020. As noted by the publication, Jenner, 23, nabbed the number one spot by raking in $590 million, largely due to selling a 51 percent stake in her cosmetics brand.

Meanwhile her brother-in-law, West, 43, followed in second earning $170 million, with a lot of the funds coming from his Yeezy sneaker deal with Adidas.

Tyler Perry, Lebron James, and Dwayne Johnson landed in numbers 6, 9, and 10 with $97 million, $88.2 million, and $87.5 million, respectively.

Other notable names on the list include Hamilton mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda at No. 62 with $45.5 million, Billie Eilish at No. 43 with $53 million, and Taylor Swift at No. 25 with $63.5 million

Some on this year’s list also made history. Naomi Osaka brought in $37 million, the most any female athlete has ever made in a single year, according to Forbes, and set her own record making the list at No. 90. For the first time, podcasting made its way onto the list by way of Bill Simmons (No.13, $82.5 million), who sold his podcast company The Ringer to Spotify for $206 million.

Together, the full list of Forbes‘ Top 100 highest-paid celebrities has earned over $6.1 billion, before taxes and fees and while there’s no denying that is a lot of money, it is a $200 million drop from the 2019 combined total.

Here are the top 25 of Forbes‘ highest-paid celebrities. View the fill list here.

1. Kylie Jenner $590 million

2. Kanye West $170 million

3. Roger Federer $106.3 million

4. Cristiano Ronaldo $105 million

5. Lionel Messi $104 million

6. Tyler Perry $97 million

7. Neymar $95.5 million

8. Howard Stern $90 million

9. LeBron James $88.2 million

10. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson $87.5 million

11. Rush Limbaugh $85 million

12. Ellen DeGeneres $84 million

13. Bill Simmons $82.5 million

14. Elton John $81 million

15. James Patterson $80 million

16. Stephen Curry $74.5 million

17. Ariana Grande $72 million

18. Ryan Reynolds $71.5 million

19. Gordon Ramsay $70 million

20. The Jonas Brothers $68.5 million

21. The Chainsmokers $68 million

22. Dr. Phil McGraw $65.5 million

23. Ed Sheeran $64 million

24. Kevin Durant $63.9 million

25. Taylor Swift $63.5 million

By Danielle Long

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.