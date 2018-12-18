Kylie Jenner lands spot on 'Forbes’' list of America’s richest celebrities

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — After another banner year for Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Jenner makes Forbes’ list of America’s richest celebrities for the first time.

The makeup mogul and reality star comes in at number five on the 2018 ranking, tying with rapper JAY-Z. The two each pulled in a net worth of $900 million. Jenner’s worth puts her on track to become, at the age of 21, the youngest-ever self-made billionaire, according to Forbes.

Star Wars creator George Lucas tops the list at $5.4 billion, followed by Steven Spielberg at $3.7 billion, Oprah Winfrey at $2.8 billion and Michael Jordan at $1.7 billion.

Other celebrities in the top 10 include magician David Copperfield, Sean “Diddy” Combs, golfer Tiger Woods and author James Patterson.

