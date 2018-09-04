LA county DA's office won't file charges against Kevin Spacey, Anthony Anderson or Steven Seagal

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Three male celebrities, all of whom have been accused of sexual misconduct, won’t be prosecuted in Los Angeles — at least, for the moment.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has declined to file charges against Kevin Spacey, Anthony Anderson and Steven Seagal.

In Spacey’s case, the allegation involved an incident which occurred in 1992. According to the D.A.’s office, the allegation did not involve an underage victim, so the statute of limitations applies.

As for Anderson, the woman who accused the black-ish star of sexual assault earlier this year has declined to be interviewed by the investigating officer. As a result, the case won’t be prosecuted because of a lack of sufficient evidence.

The details of Seagal’s case are similar to that of Spacey’s. A woman who filed a report accusing the Under Siege actor of sexual assault said the incident took place in 1993. The statute of limitations expired in 1999, and since the woman was 18 at the time, the case won’t be prosecuted.

However, Variety reports that the D.A. still has one case to review against Seagal, and another involving Spacey.