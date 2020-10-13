Lady Diana joins the royal family in 'The Crown' season four teaser

Des Willie(LONDON) — A new teaser for season four of The Crown has arrived, and it promises lots more royal drama.

This season picks up in 1979 and takes us through 1990. It introduces Emma Corrin as Lady Diana Spencer, who of course will soon become Princess Diana. The teaser shows glimpses of her romance with Prince Charles, including their wedding day. But there’s a veil of foreboding over everything, as we all know they did not live happily ever after.

The teaser also shows Gillian Anderson as U.K. Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, as well as returning stars Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, and Helena Bonham-Carter as Princess Margaret.

Season four of The Crown debuts on Netflix November 15.

By Andrea Tuccillo

