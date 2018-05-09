LAPD looking for stolen Iron Man suit

Getty Images/Gabe Ginsberg(LOS ANGELES) — Like a plot ripped from the pages of a Marvel comic, somebody has stolen one of Tony Stark’s Iron Man suits, and the hunt is on for the villain who did it.

The real-life caper unfolded Tuesday night, when workers at a Pacoima, California warehouse noticed the pricey bit of Stark tech had gone missing, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The suit, worn by Robert Downey Jr. in the original Iron Man film back in 2008, was valued at more than $325,000, according to the paper.

