Last year's Oscar winners returning for host-free telecast

AMPAS(LOS ANGELES) — The upcoming 91st Oscars may be bucking tradition by going host-less, but at least one ritual will remain intact: All four of last year’s Oscar-winning actors are expected to present awards.

In an apparent about-face, the Academy tweeted on Wednesday that Gary Oldman, Allison Janney, Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell have all been invited to present.

Initially, reps for Janney and Rockwell were told that the two performers would not be part of this year’s ceremony, sources told The Hollywood Reporter, reportedly because the producers wanted to “shake things up.”

The 91st Academy Awards air February 24 on ABC.

