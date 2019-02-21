Latest 'Rocketman' trailer details Elton John's name change, substance abuse, sexuality & more

Paramount Pictures(LOS ANGELES) — If you thought Elton John’s upcoming biopic Rocketman, described as a “musical fantasy,” would only focus on the positive parts of the legendary star’s life, a new trailer indicates otherwise.

The trailer, which runs for about two-and-a-half minutes, shows Elton’s transformation from an unknown musician named Reginald Dwight into an outrageously dressed full-fledged rock star. We also see him struggling with substance abuse and the pressures of fame, and there’s a reference to his secret relationship with his then-manager and lover, John Reid.

We also see a montage of career moments, as well as life events, including his ill-fated 1984 marriage to recording engineer Renate Blauel.

In one scene, Elton, played by Taron Egerton, is wearing one of his more over-the-top outfits, when he’s confronted by Bernie Taupin, played by Jamie Bell.

“Don’t you just wanna just sing without this ridiculous paraphernalia?” asks Bernie.

“People don’t pay to see Reg Dwight!” sputters an angry Elton, wearing faux plumage that would make a peacock blush. “They pay to see ELTON JOHN!”

However, he quickly apologizes a moment later, meekly touching Taupin’s arm. “I’m sorry.”

Knowingly, his longtime writing partner replies, “I know.”

Rocketman will be in theaters May 31.

[embedded content]

