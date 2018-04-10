Laugh Hard: Bruce Willis to be roasted by Comedy Central

Courtesy of Comedy Central/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Yipee-kai-yay, Bruce Willis! You’re the next victim of Comedy Central’s legendary roasts.

The Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis will take place this summer in Los Angeles, with an airdate to be announced later.

In a statement, Willis cracked, “”This ain’t the first time I’ll be tied to a chair and held hostage by a group of humorless a**holes for a couple hours.”

Comedy Central President Kent Alterman added, “Bruce has survived terrorists, Armageddon, romance and death itself. Yet, nothing has prepared him for this Roast.”

No word yet on who the host will be or which comedians and celebrities will be involved in thinking up jokes about Willis’ life and career. Topics up for grabs might include Willis’ baldness, his marriage to Demi Moore, his five daughters, or maybe that short-lived, late-80s singing career.

