Lauren Cohan says Maggie's back for season 9 of “The Walking Dead”

AMC/Gene Page(LAS VEGAS) — After a contract negotiation that was as much of a cliffhanger as was “Whom did Negan kill?” actress Lauren Cohan has reportedly signed a deal that will bring her Maggie Rhee back for season nine of The Walking Dead.

Rumors of the pay dispute — and the fact Cohan had signed on to star in an ABC action series called Whiskey Cavalier — led Walking Dead fans to fear that the longtime cast member would be making her exit from the show.

However, at the industry event CinemaCon in Las Vegas Tuesday, where she was promoting her upcoming movie with Mark Wahlberg, Mile 22, Cohan told Entertainment Weekly, “I’m going back. There’s a lot more Maggie story to tell.”

What can we expect? “You know we’re not allowed to tell you anything, but it’s good,” Cohan teased.

Given the closing moments of the recent season eight finale of The Walking Dead, her tease seems legit: Maggie, Daryl, and Jesus seemed to be plotting an insurrection against Rick for his sparing Negan’s life.